Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.94. 162,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,253. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.61.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.