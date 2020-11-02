Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

KMB traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.79. 36,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

