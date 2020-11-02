Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

