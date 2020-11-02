Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 526 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

