Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 530 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,616. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

