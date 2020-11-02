Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 669 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

MCD traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 94,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,053. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

