WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.71-3.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

