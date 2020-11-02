Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,815 ($36.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,302.45 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,014.06 ($39.38).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,147 ($28.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($67.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

