WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WETF. ValuEngine lowered WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

