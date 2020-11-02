Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of YMAB opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,594,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

