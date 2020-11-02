Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 2.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $195,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

FOX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 140,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

