Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $107.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $107,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 200,231 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

