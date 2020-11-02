Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $152 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.10% of Huntsman worth $151,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. 52,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

