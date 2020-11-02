Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $69.37 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,336 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. 460,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

