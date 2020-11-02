Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.28% of First Hawaiian worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 6,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.