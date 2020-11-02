Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $99,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after buying an additional 639,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

