Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 15,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. 473,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,906,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

