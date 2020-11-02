Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 570 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $38,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. 59,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 319.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.