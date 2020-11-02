Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 800 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

