Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.