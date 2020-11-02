Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 3,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,451. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 110,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

