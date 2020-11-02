Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $254,491.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,465,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,955,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,706 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

