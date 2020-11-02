ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $57,833.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 64% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

