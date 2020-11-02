Zur Rose AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

Zur Rose AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,327.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.40. Zur Rose has a 12-month low of $241.98 and a 12-month high of $310.03.

Zur Rose Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

