1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $460,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

