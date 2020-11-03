10,000 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

