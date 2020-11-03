10,150 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

