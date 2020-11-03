11,100 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

