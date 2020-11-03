12,373 Shares in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Secureworks by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Secureworks by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Secureworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.92 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

