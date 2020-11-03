1,490 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

GNRC opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $220.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

