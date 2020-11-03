2,024 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

