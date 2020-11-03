22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

XXII opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

