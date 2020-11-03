2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter.

