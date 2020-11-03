2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 2U by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

