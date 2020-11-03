35,581 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277,084 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after acquiring an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.