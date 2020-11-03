3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

NYSE MMM opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

