4,759 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

