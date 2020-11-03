6,450 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

SQM opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

