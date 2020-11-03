70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.97 million.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

