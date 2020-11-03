9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NMTR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

