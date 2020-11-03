Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.