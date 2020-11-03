ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

