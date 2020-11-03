Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

