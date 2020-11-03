Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

