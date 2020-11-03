AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.