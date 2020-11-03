Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

