Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

