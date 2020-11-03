Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

