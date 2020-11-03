Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Afya by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

AFYA opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

