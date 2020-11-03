Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE AEM opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

